The Last of Us season 2: Bella Ramsey talks new additions

As many of you may be aware at this point, you are going to see The Last of Us season 2 premiere on HBO at some point in 2025. There is quite a bit to be excited about in general here, but also reasons for concern … especially if you have played some of the games.

For the sake of this article, though, we want to hone in some of the new additions for the upcoming episodes, headlined of course by Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, an incredibly important person and imposing adversary. There will be time to hear more from them down the road but for now, why not just hear from Bella Ramsey themselves?

Speaking in a new interview with GamesRadar+, Ramsey (who will be starting production soon on the next batch of episodes) had the following to say about the newcomers:

“I’m incredibly happy with who has been cast … It’s exciting for me. I’m happy to have a whole new bunch of people come and join the family. It’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

Yes, we do still think that there is potential for fun on a show like this, even when it is filled with so much dark and serious subject matter a lot of the time. You have to balance things out some lightness behind the scenes!

Beyond all of the new additions, one of the things that is different about The Last of Us season is its primary filming location — most of the next batch of episodes are going to be shot around Vancouver. If we’re lucky, there will be an influx of further information about filming and what it looks like before too long.

