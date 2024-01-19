The Last of Us season 2: Pedro Pascal on possible deviations

How close will The Last of Us season 2 stay to the story told in the hit PlayStation video games? We know this is a question people have. It’s understandable why.

With that being said, though, it’s also important to remember this — the series could stay close to the source material, but at the same time stretch some of it out. We’ve heard already that Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann are not planning to put all of the second game into the upcoming season, and that means that certain things could be saved for a season 3. Or, at the very least, pushed until closer to the end of season 2. There are deviations to the source material that could happen, but there could also be additions that were never there in the first place. That’s one of the things that we got courtesy of Bill and Frank in season 1.

Speaking to Deadline recently, star Pedro Pascal was asked about possible changes — and, of course, he gave a pretty diplomatic answer:

“Does it deviate from the game? That’s a good question … I think that they’re always going to find ways to build on the incredible source material that they have, and surprise us with how they can use that material in a different format like a television show. But I wouldn’t want to spoil it for anybody, and the truth is, I don’t actually have all of the information as of yet.”

Given that HBO has yet to even read the entirety of the season yet, we imagine that Pascal has not, either. Yet, it does feel like some people have a general sense of where things are going … but there are only so many things you can say in advance!

What do you think we’re going to see from Pedro Pascal moving into The Last of Us season 2?

