Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 1/30/24?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? We know that we’ve been waiting for the premiere, alongside FBI: International and also FBI: Most Wanted.

So, are we going to be getting more of these three shows tonight? We don’t want to keep you waiting too long to get answers, so let’s just go ahead and indicate where things are now: There are no new episodes coming on the air. Our sentiment is that the three are going to be coming back on February 13, meaning that we are only two weeks away to get more epic twists and turns — in other words, everything that you’ve come to love about the show over the years.

Now that we’ve laid all of this out, why not go ahead and set the stage for what’s coming? We had three synopses below that serve as a great way to set the stage…

FBI season 6 episode 1, “All the Rage” – When a bus explosion kills several innocent people, the team jumps into action to take down the responsible terrorist organization. Meanwhile, Scola tries to balance fatherhood with the job, on the sixth season premiere of FBI, Tuesday, Feb 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 3 episode 1, “June” – The Fly Team, with the help of their new intel analyst, Special Agent Amanda Tate (new series regular Christina Wolfe), works to clean up the pieces left behind after a massive explosion rocks headquarters and their key suspect slips away, on the third season premiere of FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 1, “Above & Beyond” – When a mysterious deal goes south, leaving behind multiple bodies, the Fugitive Task Force heads to Virginia to put the pieces together with the help of a familiar face and new addition to the team, Special Agent Nina Chase (new series regular Shantel VanSanten). Also, Remy continues to grapple with the aftermath of connecting with his long-lost nephew, on the fifth season premiere of FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, it’s our hope is that we’re going to see some more jaw-droppers, but not something that also radically changes what the show really is. Sure, there will be cast changes, but the DNA is still the same and we’re excited to see what the end result looks like.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news on FBI season 6, including a premiere promo

What do you most want to see across the entire FBI franchise moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates here in due time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







