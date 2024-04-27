The Traitors season 3: Show EP promises more twists

The Traitors season 3 is going to be coming to Peacock at some point down the road, and there is quite a bit to look forward to! Sure, we don’t know the cast as of yet, but we have learned through watching a number of international versions that you don’t even need former reality stars for this format to work. Instead, the success of the show is really just about ensuring that you have the right people who are eager to play the game.

Through the first two seasons, we saw a handful of twists to try and freshen up the competition and keep the Traitors and Faithful on their toes. Will that continue? It certainly appears so!

In a new interview (per Deadline) executive producer Sam Rees-Jones had the following to say about the plans for the future:

“There are some exciting things planned; we want to keep the players on their toes, and we look forward to them keeping us on our toes … As far as Season 3 … this murder mystery is going to take lots of twists and turns, and we’re excited to see where it goes.”

Honestly, twists are great, but they are not the #1 thing that this competition needs to figure out in order to be stronger. Instead, we would advice them to try and figure out how to make the individual challenges and opportunities to earn money all the more exciting. Save for the novelty factor of seeing reality stars buried alive or strapped to a Ferris wheel, these scenes do nothing to actually answer questions about the Traitors. This is in contrast to The Mole, where these are opportunities to actually gather information to be used later on in the competition.

Fingers crossed that by the end of the year, the full cast for The Traitors season 3 will be revealed.

Is there anyone you want to see as a part of The Traitors season 3?

What do you think are the show’s greatest strong points and biggest flaws? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates ahead.

