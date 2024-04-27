Blue Bloods season 14 episode 8 promo: Erin under fire

As you prepare yourselves for the arrival of Blue Bloods season 14 episode 8 in just six days, know that Erin Reagan could be in the spotlight. However, it is not exactly for the most positive of reasons.

There’s no denying that Bridget Moynahan’s character has a hard job, and at times she is going to make decisions that the rest of her family dislikes. There is nothing within the job description of being an ADA that suggests that she must acquiesce to the NYPD at every turn.

However, there is a difference between an argument or two and an extremely dangerous person being let out on the street, and this could be the center of the upcoming “Wicked Games.” Danny Reagan accuses her of letting out a serial killer — though she claims that she had to negotiate an early release. Why? That part of things remains unclear, but in the promo, Frank also seems to tell her that she could have handled this situation better than she has.

While Erin could have her hands full dealing with multiple members of her family, Frank also has to juggle a couple of things. In addition to dealing with whatever he is with Erin, he also has a problem in-house. Is Sid Gormley going behind his back with something? If so, it’s pretty shocking given that he should really know by now that this sort of thing never works — regardless of if he means well or not in the process.

Given that there are only three more episodes left this spring, it’s the hope that there will be some big creative swings the rest of the way. Sure, we understand that this is the sort of show that rarely chooses to give you major twists, they have to consider them amidst the final season!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

