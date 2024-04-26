Blue Bloods season 14 episode 8 spoilers: Frank’s mad at Baker?

Next week on Blue Bloods season 14 episode 8, you are going to have a chance for a jam-packed installment titled “Wicked Games.”

So, what’s at the center of this one? You’ve got a great storyline for Danny and Baez, one that could allow Donnie Wahlberg’s character to understand more how much he cares for her. (Of course, we’d love it if the two turn romantic, but that is to be seen.) Beyond just this, we also are going to have a chance to learn something more about Baker! We always love it when Abigail Hawk’s character gets some time in the spotlight but this time around, it could actually be tied to conflict with Frank? Suffice it to say, we are surprised!

To get some more details on what’s coming, be sure to check out the Blue Bloods season 14 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Wicked Games” – Danny and Baez are on edge when Sam Evans (David R. Nash), a serial killer who once targeted Baez and her daughter, is released early from prison. Also, Jamie and Anthony team up on an investigation involving one of Anthony’s criminal informants, his ex-wife’s brother; Eddie clashes with Captain McNichols over a sergeant who keeps downgrading her cases; and Frank is upset when Abigail goes behind his back regarding a professional favor for her husband, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

There are only three more episodes ahead the rest of the spring and of course, that’s a hard thing to digest. The premiere was so recent! The back half of season 14 is coming this fall … and that includes potentially the series finale.

