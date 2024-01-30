Feud: Capote vs. the Swans premiere: Truman’s connections

In a little over 24 hours, you are going to have a chance to see the two-episode premiere of Feud: Capote vs. the Swans on FX. There is a lot of great stuff that we’re going to have a chance to see through the lens of a great American writer — but also many of the problems he created.

At the forefront of the show, after all, is a conflict that stemmed between Truman Capote and a number of prominent women in New York City society. He decided that he was going to write a new book about many of those in his social circle, and they reacted as a result of that. They wanted revenge for exposing their secrets, and betrayal is at the heart of much of this story.

Now that we’ve said all of this, there is one other question to think about here: Why were these women close to Truman in the first place? What value did they see in an author well-known for his eccentricities? Speaking on all of this to CNN, here is what Chloe Sevigny (who plays C.Z. Guest) had to say:

“I think there was a true love between the women and Truman … I think Truman filled a hole in their lives, buoyed them, told them things they needed and or wanted to hear and they trusted him.”

Ultimately, he was emotional support for them until he wasn’t. This is somewhat of a role that he played in the lives of a number of people, including to some extent the killers at the heart of the Clutter murderers back during the days of In Cold Blood.

Ultimately, there is going to be a lot of comedy within these episodes, but also an underlying tragedy as well. This show could mix a lot of feelings together.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

