Feud: Capote vs. the Swans video: Ann Woodward spotlight

There’s a chance you know a few things already about Feud: Capote vs. the Swans. So, where do we start here? This is a show about Truman Capote’s attempts to use his real-life social circle to inspire a new book, only to have it all blow up in his face.

Just like you would imagine, things are going to get really messy across the board as so many of Truman’s friends turn against him, and for good reason in a lot of ways. One of them is Ann Woodward, who is being played on the show by Demi Moore.

So, who was Woodward? Think in terms of a prominent socialite and model, and someone who gets caught up in Capote’s web more than most. We don’t want to spoil too much here for those not aware of what happened here in real life, but her story could take some shocking turns due, in part, to what the famed author puts within Answered Prayers. An excerpt of this is published, and that is enough to get the ball rolling and cause a lot of carnage.

We should note that Capote’s final book was never finished, but there are some incomplete versions of it out there.

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram now, you can see even more of Ann courtesy of a behind-the-scenes video. The folks at FX have done a good job already of getting the word out there about many of the Swans, though we do tend to think that Tom Hollander’s version of Capote is going to get the bulk of the attention. We’ve seen portrayals of the author over the years, but this story is different — and also set at a particularly different time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

