Feud: Capote vs. the Swans: Molly Ringwald talks Joanne Carson

The premiere of Feud: Capote vs. the Swans is coming to FX in just a few days, and there are so many big names who are a part of the cast. Is it fair to be excited for Molly Ringwald perhaps more so than any other?

After all, with Ringwald we are talking here about an industry icon for a certain era who has taken on such a wide array of roles! For this show in particular, she’s going to be playing Joanna Carson, a woman who had a major history with late-night legend with Johnny Carson. Also, she forms some sort of bond with Tom Hollander’s version of Truman Capote.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more FEUD videos!

For those who want a quick history lesson here, the events of Feud: Capote vs. the Swans take place a good bit after Capote’s success with In Cold Blood and long after Breakfast at Tiffany’s. He is an established name, and he also is someone who prides himself being a part of high-end social circles. On this show, though, Truman takes advantage of this to use several high-profile women as inspirational for his work Answered Prayers. When some of the story is published, the women act out, and what happens from there is extraordinarily messy. There’s a reason why the key art above refers to the Swans as “the original housewives.”

If you head over to the link here, you can hear Ringwald herself talking about the show and the role on Good Morning America. What is rather fascinating to learn here is that a lot of her knowledge of the show and the role came courtesy of social-media DMs with executive producer Ryan Murphy, who felt like he had a great role for her.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the first two Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episodes

What do you most want to see moving into Feud: Capote vs. the Swans over on FX?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







