Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 1, episode 2 details!

Next week on FX, you’re going to have a chance to see the first two episodes of Feud: Capote vs. the Swans. Are expectations high? They really should be, especially when you consider that there have been some good stories told about Truman Capote over the years. Think the movie Capote as a prime example.

Now that we’ve said that, it is worth noting that the TV show is very-much existing in a different timeline. This story takes place after Capote found success for In Cold Blood and he is working on a new project in Answered Prayers. He’s trying to paint a picture of New York society, but he’s also drawing direct inspiration from a number of women in his life.

Based on what we’re seeing now about the first two episodes, let’s go ahead and say this: We’re looking at a show that is wasting no time getting to the good stuff. Not only is there going to be a lot of drama, but it will be happening almost right away. Look at the synopses for the first two installments below.

Episode 1, “Pilot” – Truman Capote is the toast of New York society; a dishy excerpt published in Esquire Magazine threatens to topple him from his precarious perch.

Episode 2, “Ice Water in Their Veins” – In the aftermath of the Esquire article, Truman starts on a downward spiral. The Swans form a unified front.

How many episodes are we getting?

Think along the lines of eight! Like the first season of the show, things are going to move quite rapidly and they have to. We’ve waited a long time to see this chapter of the Feud story, so let’s go ahead and hope that it proves to be worth the wait.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

