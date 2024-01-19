Feud: Capote vs. the Swans trailer presents even more chaos

Are you ready to check out the Feud: Capote vs. the Swans premiere at the end of the month on FX? This could be one of the most exciting shows of the year, both from a quality and a storytelling standpoint.

Why are we so stoked? Just look at some of the evidence here? It is the first season that we’ve seen for this show in a long time and clearly, Ryan Murphy and the entire team were patient figuring out the best story to tell. This one has the Old Hollywood vibes that Murphy loves so much, even if it is actually set in New York City. This is a chance to see a different side of writer Truman Capote, who is best known for In Cold Blood.

We have a new trailer that we’re going to present here shortly, but we think sharing the show’s synopsis first will be important to better set the stage:

Acclaimed writer Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) surrounded himself with a coterie of society’s most elite women – rich, glamorous socialites who defined a bygone era of high society New York – whom he nicknamed “the swans.” Beautiful and distinguished, the group included grande dame Barbara “Babe” Paley (Naomi Watts), Slim Keith (Diane Lane), C.Z. Guest (Chloë Sevigny) and Lee Radziwill (Calista Flockhart). Enchanted and captivated by these doyennes, Capote ingratiated himself into their lives, befriending them and becoming their confidante, only to ultimately betray them by writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, exposing their most intimate secrets. When an excerpt from the book, Answered Prayers, Capote’s planned magnum opus, was published in Esquire, it effectively destroyed his relationship with his swans, banished him from the high society he so loved and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover.

Now, that trailer…

If you head over to the link here, you can see a further setup of the foundation of this world, alongside more insight on what is a central question: How far are these women going to go in order to get their revenge? It is worth noting that Answered Prayers was never actually finished by Capote, which seems to suggest that whatever damage was done here was pretty darn permanent. One of Capote’s greatest weaknesses was getting too close to his subject matter — the film Capote captures this pretty brilliantly. This is how he often wrote, but there were also consequences to this. It will be rather fascinating to see how all of this plays out, no?

