Feud: Capote vs. the Swans trailer: Trouble for Truman

On January 31 you are going to have a chance to see Feud: Capote vs. the Swans arrive over on FX. Want to see more?

Today, the network revealed the full trailer for the star-studded season 2 of the anthology, which you can see over here. This show has a star-studded cast like no other including Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Calista Flockhart, and so many more, and we absolutely are anticipating a lot of drama as the “original housewives” within New York City find themselves exposed by someone working to infiltrate their inner circle: Author Truman Capote.

For those unaware, Capote formed the basis of his posthumous, unfinished novel Unanswered Prayers on some of the women he spent time with, and let’s just say that they are not going to be happy when parts of the story are revealed in advance. Capote’s style has long been to immerse himself in the world of his story, getting access in a way that feels absolutely authentic.

We know that the expectations are going to be high for this series, and it’s hard for them not to be when you consider the fact that the first season (Bette vs. Joan) was so fantastic when it aired years ago. The Ryan Murphy franchise has gone through a lot of different permutations since them, finally ending at the point we are at right now.

Of course, we imagine that more and more information will come out about the season in the weeks to come, but we will offer up one final note here: This season offers up one of the final performances from the late, great Treat Williams.

