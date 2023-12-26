Feud: Capote vs. the Swans spoilers: What’s ahead on FX?

Come January 31 on FX, you are going to have a chance to see Feud: Capote vs. the Swans. The second season of the anthology series has been long in the works. Not only that, but we have also seen various ideas be scrapped leading into this one.

How successful will this story be? We’re absolutely curious for a number of different reasons, with the biggest being that this is an interesting risk for executive producer Ryan Murphy and the network. Truman Capote is certainly known to many in literary circles, but other than In Cold Blood and his work around that, is everyone aware of his ties to New York high society? This show deals a lot with wealth, with gossip, and with a certain part of the world that has been a part of some of the prolific producer’s past work. (Jon Robin Baitz is the writer for this project.)

If you want to get a better sense of what we’re actually going to see here, take a look at the attached synopsis:

Acclaimed writer Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) surrounded himself with a coterie of society’s most elite women – rich, glamorous socialites who defined a bygone era of high society New York – whom he nicknamed “the swans.” Beautiful and distinguished, the group included grande dame Barbara “Babe” Paley (Naomi Watts), Slim Keith (Diane Lane), C.Z. Guest (Chloë Sevigny) and Lee Radziwill (Calista Flockhart). Enchanted and captivated by these doyennes, Capote ingratiated himself into their lives, befriending them and becoming their confidante, only to ultimately betray them by writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, exposing their most intimate secrets. When an excerpt from the book, Answered Prayers, Capote’s planned magnum opus, was published in Esquire, it effectively destroyed his relationship with his swans, banished him from the high society he so loved and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover.

In addition to having an awesome cast, of course we’re curious how Capote’s story is conveyed! For those wondering, Answered Prayers was never technically finished, but it was still published posthumously.

Want to see a teaser?

While it doesn’t give a lot away, the video here does give you a sense of the style being employed with this show.

