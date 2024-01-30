House of the Dragon actress lands coveted Supergirl role

While we wait to see the second season of House of the Dragon on HBO later this year, there is news to share about Milly Alcock.

As many of you maybe aware, the actress was the centerpiece of the early part of the first season as the younger version of Rhaenyra Targeryan, before of course being replaced by Emma D’Arcy later on. Now, she is moving from one big franchise to another, with it being this time around the DC Universe.

According to a report from Deadline, Alcock beat out another TV star in The Winchesters’ Meg Donnelly to become the new Supergirl, who could appear in films as early as Superman: Legacy from James Gunn. This could keep her in the fold there for quite some time.

As for whether or not this hinders her from any future House of the Dragon appearances, it’s honestly unlikely that we would ever see her again in the first place. It feels like the show covered whatever part of Rhaenyra’s past they really needed to within the first part of the season and moving forward, they can venture down whatever road they really want to with D’Arcy as the lead. The second season is slated to appear this summer and has already wrapped filming; with that, if Milly is featured in some capacity, she would have already shot the part. As we said, though, we are doubtful we will see her again.

In the end, at least this puts an end to all of the rampant Supergirl speculation, and it also stops us from wondering about another TV star with a similar name — Doctor Who actress Millie Gibson. We’d wondered over the past week if she would get into the casting race, after it was announced that she will not be the companion for much of season 15 alongside Ncuti Gatwa.

