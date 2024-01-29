1923 season 2 star joins another Taylor Sheridan series

We recognize fully that the demand for 1923 season 2 is already out there, and for good reason. Think how long it’s been since season 1!

So while we do wait for some more news all about production, it is nice to hear some more good news surrounding at least one of the actors who is a part of the show!

According to a report from TVLine, Michelle Randolph (who plays Elizabeth on the Paramount+ hit) is going to be appearing on the upcoming Landman, another series that is coming from executive producer Taylor Sheridan. This one has its own big name at the center of it in Billy Bob Thornton, who is playing a crisis manager for an oil company. The story is set in West Texas, and the world of oil rigs will apparently provide an “upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.”

As for Randolph in particular, she is apparently going to play Ainsley, the “wild and strong-willed 17-year old daughter” to Thornton’s character of Tommy Norris.

Does this impact her future on the Yellowstone prequel?

Hardly. Given that these are both Sheridan shows, you can rest assured that they are going to be balanced out in their own individual way. Our hope is that 1923 could premiere by the end of the year, but there are a lot of factors that go into it. We know that this is going to be the final season, as from the get-go this was designed to only be a two-season gig and was never meant to last any longer than that.

What do you most want to see moving into 1923 season 2, regardless of when it does premiere?

