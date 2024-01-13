1923 season 2: Is filming about to start?

We know that there’s been a lot of excitement for a while about 1923 season 2, and it makes sense — season 1 premiered over a year ago! We’ve been waiting a good while for whatever is going to be coming up next, and we are pleased to at least have more news to share now.

Is a premiere date announcement still likely months away? It feels like it! However, at the same time cameras could be rolling before too long.

Speaking per Fox recent at the Golden Globes, star Brandon Sklenar had the following to say about getting a chance to work with Harrison Ford:

I haven’t gotten to act with him yet. I will in the last eight episodes, that we’re about to start.

We don’t exactly think that anything being said here is all that much of a surprise, especially when you consider the notion that Spencer and Alex are hoping to reunite again at the ranch down the road. How that happens remains to be seen, but we do think it is a part of the epic, sprawling, and at times romantic journey that we are going to see coming up.

Personally, we do think that Spencer and Alex are the direct ancestors of John Dutton, and that is a big part of the reason why we’ve seen them be such a focus for the story. Of course, whether or not that is truly the case remains to be seen. We know that the ranch is going to find a way to survive all of the different things that are getting thrown at it. How will that happen? Well, there is still a good mystery there…

Fingers crossed, we will see 1923 back at some point this year. We may just have to wait a while first.

