1923 season 2: Any reveals coming at Golden Globes?

Is there any chance that we could learn something more about 1923 season 2 over the course of the Golden Globes?

The first thing that we should say here is rather simple: The Taylor Sheridan drama is absolutely going to have a presence at the ceremony tonight, which is airing on CBS. Not only is the show itself nominated as a Drama Series, but the same can be said for star Helen Mirren. There could be some red-carpet interviews with that in mind!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

With all of this being said, we would say to exercise some caution when it comes to learning a lot more when it comes to details tonight. Filming for 1923 season 2 has yet to begin, and the best-case scenario is that we get at least a little bit more insight on that! If it happens, we will go ahead and file that under “better than nothing.”

As for when we hope to see the series back…

We’ve said this before, but it is our hope that there is a chance to have the show back either at the end of this year or in early 2025. We don’t think that a show like this should be rushed, though we also understand at the same time why there would be an appetite to watch a whole lot more. Just think a little bit about what happened at the end of season 1, plus also all of the various plans that are out there already when it comes to other prequels. More than likely, those will not emerge until we have a chance to see 1923 season 2 play out.

Of course, we will keep watch at the Globes tonight, just in case something more comes out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 1923 right now, including other talk about the future

What are you the most excited to see moving into 1923 season 2, no matter when you get a chance to see it?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are so many other updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







