1923 season 2 premiere date: Our January 2024 hopes

Is there a chance that we are going to be seeing 1923 season 2 premiere in January 2024 — or, at least get more news on what the cast and crew are up to?

Obviously, we tend to think that the demand is there for more of the Yellowstone prequel. The first season of the Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren show was an enormous success all over the world, to the point where it has also garnered some awards consideration. The first season also ended in a particularly epic way, as we saw Spencer and Alex separated from one another. Is a big reunion coming in the near future? We certainly hope so.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Now that we’ve spent all this time hyping everything up … let’s just go ahead and share some of the bad news. This had to surface at some point, right? It is unfortunately worth noting that we are not going to be seeing much in the way of news on a premiere date this month and honestly, we’re not sure that there will be any news on general.

The best case scenario…

For now, we would argue that we could be seeing some sort of start date for production! We know that there are already some plans for this behind the scenes, but it can take a good bit of time to piece everything together behind the scenes.

Given that we are going to see the remainder of Yellowstone back on the air at some point in 2024, it would make a lot of sense if we were able to see the prequel at around the same time. We will have to wait and see, but we do remain hopeful that Paramount+ will try not to make us wait TOO long.

One more big thing to remember here is simple: This is going to be the final season of 1923. There are other prequels, but they will feature different casts more than likely.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on 1923 now, including other talk about filming

What do you most want to see moving into 1923 season 2 over on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







