1923 season 2 premiere date: Hopes for this winter

Is there a chance that we could learn a 1923 season 2 premiere date this winter — or, at least get more news about the future?

Now, we should note that it’s inevitable you want a little bit more information about what the future holds here. After all, it has been basically a year since the first season premiered and originally, early plans were for season 2 to start shooting this past summer. That changed largely due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that were taking place at the time.

Now at this point, it is a little more clear that we are in a state of relative ambiguity. Just remember here that Harrison Ford has been working as of late on a new season of his Apple TV+ show Shrinking, and it also remains unclear if the cast and crew are really going to start work in Montana right in the middle of winter. The more likely scenario could be that it is at least February or March before things really get going here.

With all of this in mind…

Don’t expect much when it comes to a firm 1923 premiere date announcement for a good while now. Personally, we’d be happy to get something regarding the approximate future when we get around to March or April, with the show possibly coming back in mid-to-late 2024. That is probably a best-case scenario, though, since it often takes a good while to make great television and there are a lot of factors that have been be considered.

As for what the story will be, doesn’t it all trace back to that big cliffhanger with Spencer and Alex. We have to see what’s on the other side of that, don’t we? Also, of course the ranch needs saving … though it feels pretty obvious at this point that it will find a way to persevere.

