1923 season 2: The latest update on filming!

If you are excited to see 1923 season 2 on Paramount+ down the road, it makes sense to be eager for more information! It has been around a year now since the first season premiered, so why not dive more into the depths of what the future could hold?

The first thing that we can say at the moment here is pretty darn clear: There is no exact timetable as of yet for when the series will return. Given that Harrison Ford recently started work on the second season of Apple TV+’s Shrinking, it is going to be at least a little while.

Yet, a new report over at NBC Montana confirms at least some plans to film upcoming episodes in part in Butte, which reaffirms the commitment to Montana. There are some things that are moving about right now, but it is more about cleaning and planning than it necessarily is getting ready to start things up immediately. The report notes that there is still no official start date.

Our hope, at least at the moment, is that season 2 could at least be ready to go in the spring. We know that this is the window that you are going to get for Yellowstone season 5 and in terms of favorable weather, it makes some sense to skip over the winter. (Then again, the first season of 1923 absolutely had the cast out there in some harsh conditions.)

As for what lies ahead here story-wise, it has been confirmed already that the second season here is going to be the final one, and it is at least our hope that it delivers answers on Spencer and Alex’s future, plus how the ranch itself survives a number of key problems.

