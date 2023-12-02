1923 season 2 premiere date: Hopes for December

With us in the month of December, what could we end up learning when it comes to 1923 season 2 over at Paramount+? The show is absolutely coming back and beyond just that, we also know that it will serve as the final chunk of this story. This was never planned to be some sort of series that went on for a long period of time, and nor did it need to. We’re not sure that you would’ve been able to get Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren to get on board for that.

So while we do wait for the latest batch of episodes, is there anything more to say? What sort of headlines have come out over the past few months? If nothing else, we do think that this piece is a great opportunity to share what we know at present.

If there is any great news that we can hand over right now, it is rather simply the fact that the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes are over and with that, the production can plan for the future. We actually know that originally, 1923 was set to begin shooting earlier this year … and that obviously is no longer the case. Paramount+ has not announced shooting dates as of yet, but based on what we saw at the end of season 1, we do think that the cast and crew aren’t as averse to shooting in the cold, wintry months as we see with Yellowstone. There is a chance that we could see some more news in the relatively near future!

Our hope is that if nothing else, we learn about the season 2 shooting window over the course of the month. We’d be shocked if there is too much else that surfaces, though we hope to see the next batch of episodes at some point next year! We know that there is already a lot planned after the fact here, including another prequel and, at least for now, a sequel that will take place after the flagship show.

