1923 season 2 filming: What to expect as actors’ strike ends

If you are like us, then you would like nothing more than to see 1923 season 2 back on Paramount+ in the near future. It is mostly a matter of when we’ll have a chance in order to see it! We tend to think that the Yellowstone prequel is very much in demand, especially with some of the epic stories that were set up at the conclusion of the first go-around.

While the resolution of the SAG-AFTRA strike (hooray to the actors getting a fair deal) is very much a step in the right direction, there is still a whole lot of work that needs to be done. Take, for starters, making sure that the story is set, and that is without even talking about things from a scheduling standpoint.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

After all, there is a huge thing to remember entering 1923 season 2 — Harrison Ford in particular is an extremely busy man. In addition to reprising his role as Jacob Dutton here, he also has another season of Shrinking over on Apple TV+ to attend to. All of this is in addition to the schedules of some other cast members.

While there has been some chatter about the flagship Yellowstone starting back filming before too long, nothing has been said yet in regards to 1923. While it would be wonderful to get more of the series soon, we’re prepared to wait for a good while still. It would be wonderful to have it back in 2024, but is that 100% a sure thing? Hardly. Our hope is that it will at least get back underway early next year.

(If there is one important thing to remember at this point, it is that 1923 could start filming later than the flagship show and still premiere earlier — at the end of the day, it’s really all about what the streaming service wants.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 1923 right away, including more talk about the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to 1923 season 2, and when do you hope to see the show back?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







