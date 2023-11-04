1923 season 2 premiere date: Impact of latest Yellowstone news

In the event you did not hear the recent news about Yellowstone season 5, you are not going to see it back until November 2024. What does that mean for 1923 season 2? Well, let’s just go ahead and say that we’re left to think a little more about what Talyor Sheridan and the rest of the crew are planning out for the future.

Let’s just start off here by saying this — at the time of this writing, we are pretty darn confident that we’re going to be seeing this version of the series back, and also sooner rather than later.

After all, consider this: 1923 seems a little more willing to film in colder months than the flagship show, which really celebrates a certain spring and summertime aesthetic most of the time. We saw colder temperatures at the end of season 1, and that could open the door for season 2 to shoot at some point in the months to come, on the other side of the SAG-AFTRA strike. This would enable the show to premiere in the summer of next year, as a perfect appetizer for the end of Yellowstone down the line.

Why air the spin-off first? Well, for starters, it keeps the universe front of mind, and we do think Paramount+ will want it back soon in order to get some additional subscribers. Beyond just the end of the actors’ strikes, the other big question mark right now relates to the schedules of the cast. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are exceptionally busy and by virtue of that, who is to say that the show is going to be pushed back down the road?

Just remember this: Season 2 of 1923 will be the final one at the streaming service. There are other prequels coming, but they are going to have their own separate characters and stories to tell. Keep your eyes peeled for that.

