Bridgerton season 4: How much does the cast know?

A Bridgerton season 4 is 100% coming, and it is rather nice to not have to worry about that at all. Of course, we say that knowing that there are still a number of different questions. Take, for example, who the focus could be moving forward.

Are there options that are out there for it? Sure, and there were some possible teases throughout the first half of season 3. However, what we also saw in there were some reminders that the writers may be intentionally trying to throw us astray; don’t necessarily expect the series to follow a pattern established in the books, mostly because they did not do that with Penelope’s arc in season 3!

One thing that we absolutely can go ahead and say at present is simply this: The cast does not necessarily know more than we do. Speaking on that subject to USA Today, here is some of what Claudia Jessie (who plays Eloise) had to say on the subject:

“I don’t know anything … But I’m going to be so brokenhearted when I have to stop playing Eloise. I just want to be here as long as I can.”

One of the good things about where things stand now, at least, is that even when you are the main focus of a previous season, you can still come back! We’ve seen that already with Anthony and Kate turning up at the start of this season. Of course, it is our hope that they will have a little bit more of a role than what we’ve seen so far, given that this feels like a cameo and basically nothing more. Fingers crossed, for example, that we see more Penelope, especially since Lady Whistledown is so important to the show’s central DNA.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

