Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Why the long wait?

As so many people out there may have heard at this point, we are going to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return in about one year’s time. November 2024 is a long time to wait, isn’t it? That’s especially the case given that the Taylor Sheridan Western drama has already been off the air since January, and there is still no indication as to when filming is going to start.

When you do consider that Sheridan has had some time to work on the story already, plus the fact that this series doesn’t have a long post-production window, you can argue that it makes almost no sense for all of us to be waiting for so long for the series to come back on the air. So, why are we stuck a full year here? There are some reasons, even if all of them are not immediately clear.

First and foremost, consider the show’s drive to tell an authentic story of people working around a ranch, plus the challenges that come with shooting in certain conditions. We don’t think that the producers or Paramount Network want to shoot the series in the thick of winter, so they will likely wait until the spring to resume shooting. In the meantime, that gives them time to plot out more of the future of the series, including a follow-up series titled 2024 that could easily premiere at the next of next year or early 2025.

This extra time could also conceivably allow Sheridan a time to better figure out how he wants this particular version of the Dutton family saga to end. Remember for a moment here that John could already be dead or gone when episode 9 airs, especially with all the uncertainty surrounding Kevin Costner. There may also be more than the original batch of episodes ordered prior to season 5 premiering. After all, at that point there was nothing to suggest that this was going to be the final season.

Let’s just hope that the SAG-AFTRA strike ends with a fair deal soon. If that happens, there is at least one bit of uncertainty that can be checked off.

