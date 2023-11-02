Yellowstone spin-offs 2024, 1944 revealed by Paramount

We know that the final season of Yellowstone is returning to Paramount Network in about one year’s time. Beyond just that, though, we now have further confirmation on what’s coming on the spin-off side down the road!

Today, the folks over at Paramount officially confirmed that there are two more spin-offs coming in the future in 1944 as well as 2024. This follows the pattern set by some of their other shows, whether it be 1883 or 1923, which both streamed over on Paramount+.

In a statement (per TV Insider), Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios had the following to say:

“Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we’re just getting started … [These new shows] will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon.”

Meanwhile, executive producer and 101 Studios CEO David Glasser added the following:

“The global success of Yellowstone continues to thrill and excite us at 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch … This has been such an exhilarating ride with our partners at MTV Entertainment Studios and we can’t wait to bring 1944 and 2024 to audiences everywhere.”

In a way, you can argue that neither one of these shows come as a surprise. We heard well over a year ago that there were more prequels being discussed beyond 1923 starring Harrison Gord and Helen Mirren. Meanwhile, there have been talks about some sort of spin-off / follow-up to the flagship show after it wraps up. Matthew McConaughey was rumored to star in some sort of spin-off but for now, there isn’t all that much that has been confirmed on that subject.

