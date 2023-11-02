Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Approximate return date!

If you have been wondering when we could be seeing Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 debut on Paramount Network, we have more information!

Of course, here is the rather unfortunate news that we have to share at present: You are going to be waiting for a pretty long time to see the Taylor Sheridan drama back on the air.

According to a new report here from TVLine, we are going to have a chance to see the remainder of the season in November 2024 — in other words, we’re going to be waiting for a while.

What’s the reason for that? Well, it is pretty darn complicated. The SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing and because of that, we have to wait until a fair deal is reached before anyone can get back to work. There are also a number of other complicating factors here at the same time. Take, for starters, the current state of the scripts, and then also having the filming location in Montana in optimal conditions. There’s a good chance that the production may wait until after the winter to get back to work.

Other mysteries

Are we going to see Kevin Costner back as John Dutton in any form? There has been a lot of question and controversy there, and we do think that we are going to be waiting to get some more information about that in the months to come. The same goes for the episode count, as Sheridan has said before that Paramount will most likely give him however many episodes he needs in order to finish off the run.

There are also questions here about a potential spin-off but for now, it appears as though we are going to be waiting to see that until at least 2025. There is also the prequel 1923 to think about here, but not that much has been said about that for now.

