Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: November hopes

Now that we are firmly into the month of November, what could we potentially learn about with Yellowstone season 5 episode 9? Is some return-date news about to be on the way?

Let’s be honest here when we say that above all else, we are really hoping to see the Western drama back at some point in 2024. It has been almost a year since the first part of the season aired and once upon a time, it was meant to be back over this past summer. That’s before scheduling issues allegedly surfaced and after that, the writers’ strike began. Now, the WGA strike is over but the SAG-AFTRA one remains. While it does feel like we are slowly nearing the end of that, we have not made it to a confirmed end as of this point.

So what exactly is there to hope for with this show over the course of November? We’re not going to get return-date news, so let’s just say that right now. We may get news on when production is set to resume, but that won’t happen most likely until after the actors’ strike is done. We tend to think that Taylor Sheridan is already in the process of getting the story together for the final episodes, and he has noted already that the network will likely give him a certain amount of leeway when it comes to how many episodes he needs to end the story.

After all, this is the final season of Yellowstone — that may not have originally been the case, but that’s where we are now. We just know that there is also a spin-off set for after the fact, even if there aren’t too many details out there about it. Remember those rumors about Matthew McConaughey? At this point, it feels like they surfaced years ago, even if that is not actually the case.

Ideally, we will have a chance to see Yellowstone back in the late spring or summer … but that could end up being too ambitious.

