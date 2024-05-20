Sugar season 2 premiere date hopes, if renewed

We’re a few days removed from the finale now on Apple TV+ and yet, we’re still waiting for news on a Sugar season 2. Are we going to get more? We’re hopeful, especially given that there have been some discussions already with the producers and Apple TV+ about the possibility. That doesn’t mean that it will happen, but we’re trying to be hopeful.

Now, let’s just go ahead and say that the Colin Farrell series does get renewed. When could you expect to see it back on the air? It’s never too early to have a conversation…

The first thing to remember with Apple TV+ (or any other streaming service, for that matter) is that they aren’t necessarily going to hurry anything along here. They allow creative teams time to come up with the right story, and also to allow actors to do other things. Farrell is a busy man! Remember here that he also has that The Penguin project on the way. Our sentiment, at least at the moment, is that we could be waiting until at least early 2026 to see more Sugar in the event that it is renewed.

If there is one bit of good news that we have amidst the wait here, it is simply this: We don’t think that this is the sort of show that takes forever to make if it comes back. While there is that sci-fi element to John’s identity, there are not a lot of special effects. Remember that we only saw him in his true, alien form for a few seconds in season 1. There is no reason to think that is about to change as we move forward.

