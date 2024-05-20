Industry season 3 premiere date: A May 2024 update

With us now almost two-thirds of the way through the month of May, it certainly feels like we’re getting close to an Industry season 3 premiere date, right?

Well, the first thing that we should really say here is that production is done for the HBO hit, which feels like it still deserves a much bigger audience than it has. There’s been a lot said about Kit Harington being a part of the show moving into the next batch of episodes, but also everything else has been intentionally kept under wraps.

Ultimately, we do think that at some point pretty soon we will hear more about the future of Industry — it just won’t be this month. After all, there was a golden opportunity to say something more a few days ago when Warner Bros. Discovery had an upfront presentation, and that didn’t happen. Because of this, we tend to think that the earliest we’ll get a premiere-date announcement is next month, and there is a somewhat sensible reason for it then. Remember that this is when HBO is premiering House of the Dragon, a prequel to Game of Thrones … which of course starred Harington.

Our sentiment is that Industry could actually be back in either late summer or in the fall, a time when the network will certainly need it! Remember that while there are some big hits coming including The Last of Us and also The White Lotus, neither one of these shows is coming until 2025. Meanwhile, Euphoria may not arrive at this point until 2026, and the next season of The Gilded Age remains to be seen. We’re going to need to be patient with the future of a lot of different shows — it’d be great to have something to tide us over.

Also, shouldn’t promotion alongside House of the Dragon get people on board Industry? We at least tend to think so.

Are we going to hear about an Industry season 3 premiere date at some point soon?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates ahead.

