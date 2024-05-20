Elsbeth season 1 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: ‘A Fitting Finale’

In just a matter of days, you are going to see the Elsbeth season 1 finale arrive on CBS. Are you ready here for what lies ahead?

Well, the title here is “A Fitting Finale,” but let’s remind you here that it is the end of the season, not the end of the show overall. There is a season 2 coming! We may just have to wait a while to see an exact premiere date, and there is certainly a good chance at a cliffhanger at some point near the end. Even if the Carrie Preston drama follows mostly a case-of-the-week format, there is certainly a chance you’ll still be left off wanting more!

In general, the upcoming finale is going to feature a case about models, one that could lead to a number of interesting people hitting the runway — and also a few surprises here and there. Below, you can see the full Elsbeth season 1 episode 10 synopsis for some additional insight on what’s ahead:

“A Fitting Finale” – When an unlikable fashion photographer is murdered in the middle of a fashion show, Elsbeth and the team suspect the killer to be either the photographer’s college ex – and leading model of the show, Nadine (Laura Benanti) – or her jealous husband. Meanwhile, Elsbeth’s role at the precinct is thrown into question, on the first season finale of the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, May 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. André De Shields also guest stars as fashion designer Matteo Hart and Tim Gunn cameos as himself.

Clearly, there are going to be a lot of great guest stars in this episode — but really, that’s been a hallmark of the entire season so far! It has been lighthearted and quirky, even if there is some great drama peppered in here and there.

What do you most want to see moving into the Elsbeth season 1 finale?

How much a cliffhanger should you expect to see? go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







