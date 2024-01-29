Ted Lasso season 4: Does new ratings data impact future?

We knew that the first three seasons of Ted Lasso were insanely popular — but did you think it was actually the most-watched original streaming show of 2023?

Well, here is where some new ratings data (per Deadline) comes into play. Per Nielsen, the Jason Sudeikis comedy was the most-watched show of last year in terms of minutes watched, bringing in 16.9 billion minutes of viewership across all three seasons. (In second place was Netflix’s The Night Agent.) What is perhaps most impressive is that the Apple TV+ comedy had a lot of this viewership stretched out over time, and there was only one week of the year (the week of the finale) where it crossed the billion-minute threshold.

Did Ted Lasso have a few extra things going for it last year? Sure, including that it has three seasons and some of its episodes are longer, especially compared to other comedies. Meanwhile, some streaming shows at the end of last year were delayed amidst the strike. Still, a non-Netflix show achieving this is incredibly impressive, and we do think that it does raise the chances further for a season 4.

Where things stand

Well, it’s worth noting that Apple TV+ never confirmed that season 3 was the final one, and it still seems like a lot of the cast are interested in reprising their roles. A lot will come down to Sudeikis, who has yet to announce his plans for whatever his next project is going to be. Given the polarizing nature of the season 3 finale, it honestly wouldn’t surprise us at all if he wanted to come back to the show and try to present something different. We got that his vision was a lot about Ted needing to be there for his son, but it felt like there was a different way to achieve that.

