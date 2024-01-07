Ted Lasso season 4: Are there signs for possible renewal?

Are some discussions actually starting to heat up when it comes to a Ted Lasso season 4 over at Apple TV+? We wouldn’t go that far yet. However, it does appear as though there is some interesting chatter happening at this point.

Let’s start off here by reminding you of this: It has been more than a year now since the third season of the show concluded. Meanwhile, much of the cast seems to be interested in coming back at some point. There was a possible spin-off about a women’s team teased at the end of season 3, but more so than just that, we wonder if the polarizing end of the main show could make everyone eager to come back and try things again.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

Speaking on the recent TV’s Top 5 podcast, The Hollywood Reporter’s Lesley Goldberg had some interesting things to say about the show potentially having a future:

So obviously, the finale set up a couple of different possible spinoffs, [but they have] been mum about what’s going on there. I’ve … heard through sources that Jason Sudeikis desperately misses that character. So, who knows if they’re going to find a way to bring him back with another a fourth season of Ted Lasso or if they’re going to do another spinoff.

Let’s also add to the pot here the recent post on Twitter from Nick Mohammed, one that he later claimed was him “manifesting” something good entering the new year.

What could a season 4 be?

Well, we do think personally that some good would come out of the show working to actually give Ted a chance at real happiness. At the end of season 3, he ended up moving back to the States to be with his son. That is an admirable thing and yet, he also walked away from a family he’d formed in England. Why didn’t he at least talk to Michelle about her and Henry moving?

Yes, we’re slightly disappointed that Ted and Rebecca didn’t end up together, but it’s not just about that.

Do you think that we will get news on Ted Lasso season 4 in 2024?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







