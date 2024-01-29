Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 4 promo: The interrogation

Based on the promo that we’ve seen now for Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 4, it feels like we can draw a pretty simple conclusion: Everything is about to hit the fan. Shouldn’t it, judging from the way in which the most-recent episode of the show concluded? We’re in a spot now where the title character and Teresa’s lives are presumably on the line after that surprise attack at their home.

So where do the two of them go from here? Well, let’s just say this: Spade wants some answers, and he wants them quickly.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more MONSIEUR SPADE videos!

The promo following the AMC+ airing of episode 3 does indicate that both Spade and Teresa are alive, and we do think there is going to be a lot of curiosity surrounding what Philippe is really up to — especially since presumably, he has to be behind what happened. He seems to have tried to send Spade off to the cemetery as a diversion for his real plan.

As for what else is happening, it does appear as though Sam is going to get closer to learning the truth about what both George and his mother are up to. It seems like the two are spying on Clive Owen’s character, but why? Who hired them to do this? We don’t think they have been altogether discreet and with that, we wouldn’t be shocked if some things are sniffed out.

Finally, let’s get collectively grossed out by Henri being around Teresa in the way that he is. He could be a threat later this season in a number of different ways and for now, Spade needs to have an eye on him.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 4 right now

What do you most want to see moving into Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 4 right now?

What do you take away from the promo? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







