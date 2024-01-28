Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Any answers ahead?

Next week on AMC, you are going to have a chance to see Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 4. Can you believe we’re past the halfway point? The mystery is about to get so much more intriguing as Sam Spade is eager for answers — but where is he going to find them?

Well, let’s just say that once again, a lot of said answers are going to be about this boy. He is the main figure seemingly at the heart of the case — or, that’s what it seems right now. What about him leads to people going to such great lengths?

Below, you can check out the full Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 4 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

Spade gets more than he bargained for when he questions his eccentric neighbours, and learns more about the boy’s mysterious abilities; Teresa continues her investigation alone; Jean-Pierre faces his past and confronts Philippe.

At the end of the day, we are still eager to learn more about how Philippe could be roped into almost every single storyline with this show, mostly because he feels like a real catalyst for almost everything at this point. Our hopes is that there are going to be some real opportunities to have a few major twists and turns in this story, and that it ends in some pretty unexpected places.

Of course, we don’t think this episode is going to give us all the answers about what happened to the nuns, largely because it is still so early! Nonetheless, our hope is that we do get them before the final minutes of the finale. That way, there is at least a chance to better comb through the aftermath.

