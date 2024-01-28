Yellowstone season 3 episode 9, 10 (finale) spoilers: Big cliffhanger

As you prepare to see Yellowstone season 3 episode 9 on CBS tomorrow night, it will be joined by episode 10 … otherwise known as the finale.

So, what are we going to be seeing here? Let’s just try to put this in relatively simple terms — if you haven’t seen these episodes yet, you are in for a treat. In particular, we’ll say that the finale is one of the most shocking episodes that we’ve ever seen of any show over the past several years. It is stuffed full of enormous twists and turns, plus an ending that will really leave you on the edge of your seat.

Want to know more? Well, if you have not seen the synopses for these episodes yet, you can check them out below..

Season 3 episode 9, “Meaner Than Evil” – Jamie confronts his past. Rip approaches Kayce about an old problem. Also, the bunkhouse looks to defend two of their own, on YELLOWSTONE, Monday, Jan. 29 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET /PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 3 episode 10 (finale), “The World Is Purple” – John sits down at the negotiating table with former friends and foes. As the battle for the future of Yellowstone heats up, nothing will ever be the same, on the third season finale of YELLOWSTONE, Monday, Jan. 29 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET /PT) on the CBS Television Network.

So what is going on with season 5 right now?

We understand if a ton of people out there wish that there was more news to share about what the future holds — and we’re right there with you! The plan seems to be to start off filming at some point in the spring, and Paramount Network has already announced a November return date. These will be the final episodes, so brace for some emotional stuff in advance here.

