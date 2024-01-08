Yellowstone season 5: Was it referenced at all at Golden Globes?

Given the presence of Kevin Costner at the 2024 Golden Globes, you could easily argue that there would be talk about Yellowstone. Did that actually happen?

Well, we should go ahead and get to the point — not so much. Even though Costner had an extended bit on the show tonight alongside Barbie actress America Ferrera, the Western drama was not brought up. Obviously, Costner has a lot of other things to reference over the course of his career. Also, there’s all the talk about his exit from the show in the first place.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Still, wasn’t the entire ordeal a little bit strange? Costner actually won the award for playing John Dutton last year, but was not in attendance to accept it. Yet, he turns up this year, right when signs point to him not being back on the show. We suppose that everything is theoretically still ambiguous, but we don’t really expect any more of the character moving forward.

Will Yellowstone still be successful without its biggest star? That is something that we’re honestly still curious about, and there is not a way to know for certain as of right now. The only thing that we can really say at this point is that the remaining episodes are going to be big, bold, chaotic, and stuffed full of drama. If John Dutton does get killed off, we really just hope that it happens in a way that is seismic and radically changes what is coming up for a lot of characters the rest of the way. Also, could it even be a whodunnit? You never know…

For the time being, let’s just say that the second part of Yellowstone season 5 will be coming this November.

Related – Get some more news on Yellowstone right now, including other updates on what could be coming

What do you think we are going to see when Yellowstone season 5 eventually premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







