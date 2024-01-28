Saturday Night Live: Mark Cuban appears in Shark Tank sketch

We had a feeling that tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode would have cameos — but Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran? Well, that was not high on our list of expectations. After all, the two Shark Tank stars had really nothing to do with the rest of the episode!

So, how did this happen? Well, let’s just say that it all came about in a sketch that was otherwise one of the weirdest ones of the night, where Dakota Johnson’s character indicated to her friend group that she was going to go on the ABC reality show and sell her t-shirts that had a very specific (and lengthy) message about whether or not she was okay. At first, it seemed stupid, but when the interaction on the shirt played out in front of her in real-time, all of a sudden it seemed almost brilliant. That’s when both Barbara and Cuban came in with their offers.

We’ve known already that both of these investors have been more than happy to make fun of themselves before, so we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked to see them turn up here, as well. In general, getting to be on SNL is a badge of honor, especially when you don’t have to tell anyone who you are and you can just turn up.

To go along with all of this, can we also just go ahead and say that this has to be a particularly exciting weekend for Cuban? Remember that on Friday, Luka Doncic scored 73 points in a Dallas Mavericks game. Now today, he had a chance to come on the late-night institution. Sure, it was a short cameo and he only said one line (same goes for Barbara), but it has to be a pretty darn cool experience to have.

