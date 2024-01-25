The Bear season 3 star Ayo Edebiri heads to Saturday Night Live

Just in case you needed something great to tide you over until The Bear season 3 returns, we’ve got it for you here!

Today, it was officially confirmed that Ayo Edebiri (who plays Sydney on the hit series) is going to be hosting Saturday Night Live on the upcoming February 3 episode, where she will be joined by musical guest Jennifer Lopez. This is a chance for the two women to hopefully bring a lot of fun to the show, and we certainly think that J.Lo will make a cameo or two in some various sketches.

For Edebiri, this is really a chance to do some broad comedy, which is not always possible on The Bear itself. While it may be classified as a comedy under Emmy rules, it really feels like a shortened drama series a lot of the time and laughs are not always a primary focus. This is different, and this gig also caps off a really busy year for the actress, who has done a multitude of other gigs beyond just playing Sydney. Our hope is that the great stuff just keeps coming.

As for the new season…

The biggest thing we can say, at least for now, is that The Bear is going to be back sooner rather than later. The plan does appear to be starting up production at some point next month, probably at some point shortly after Ayo’s hosting gig. Historically this show has run a pretty short production cycle, so we tend to think that there’s going to be a pretty quick turnaround before we get to episodes streaming on Hulu, perhaps as early as later this year. We certainly have plenty of questions following the season 2 finale — which is, in our opinion, among the greatest episodes ever made.

