The Way Home season 2 episode 2 video: More Del, Kat, conflict?

As we try to get ourselves prepared to see The Way Home season 2 episode 2 on Hallmark Channel, there’s a lot to be prepare for! Obviously, we are going to see some stories take place within the past and yet, there’s also still something more to speak about in the present. That includes the relationship between Kat, Alice, and Del, which is fundamentally at the center of the story at the moment.

Beyond just what happened to Jacob, one of the other big questions moving into the show right now is if we’re going to be seeing any movement from Kat and her mother to repair the issues that they’ve been having — so what more can we say about that right now?

Well, if you head over to Collider, you can see another reminder that the two still have quite a bit that they have to work through. Del seems to be making some judgments just about Kat wanting to go to an estate sale, of all things. Is this really that big of a deal? Well, a lot of it just speaks to the fact that they aren’t on the same page about anything. With this in mind, something that would appear to be a small deal becomes so much larger.

There are no simple answers as to how or when things could be patched up here and in the end, it would be a mistake to believe that anything will be patched up in the near future. Let’s just go ahead and say, at least for now, that this could be some sort of interesting season-long plot. It is absolutely something to watch out for, among about a hundred different other things.

