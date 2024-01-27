The Way Home season 2 episode 2 video: A new Del, Elliot scene

This weekend on Hallmark Channel, you are going to check out The Way Home season 2 episode 2 — and there is huge stuff ahead!

For the sake of the latest preview here, the focus is going to be on Elliot as well as Del Landry, who we know is doing whatever she can to help the farm. Is a land proposal going to be pretty darn essential here? At this point, we tend to think so.

If you head over to the official Hallmark Channel YouTube, you can see a a sneak peek that is all about these two interacting. It serves as another great reminder of just what Del is trying to do, but also a little bit more insight into Elliot’s family and his past. There is a lot that can be mined here throughout the season, and we do think that this is one of the benefits that comes from a show entering another stage in its run. There’s a chance to learn so much more about everyone, and we know that for Elliot in particular, there is a lot more here beyond just what we’ve seen when it comes to his relationship with Kat.

Rest assured, there is still a lot of story with Kat and Elliot to tell throughout the season, though there are also some challenges that the two are clearly going to go through. One of the biggest ones at present is simply time-travel, as we know that Chyler Leigh’s character is heading far into the past to get some answers on what happened to Jacob.

Is there going to be a lot of answers to that question throughout episode 2? We do tend to think there will be something. However, at the same time, it is going to be a slow series of reveals over time.

