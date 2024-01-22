The Way Home season 2 episode 2 promo: Where is Alice at?

As you prepare to see The Way Home season 2 episode 2 on Hallmark Channel next week, you should be prepared for a good many surprises. How can you not be, based on what has happened already with Kat and Alice?

Well, based on the previews we’ve seen already for what lies ahead, Alice in particular is going to be on quite a journey back to Elliot was a teenager. If you head over to this link, you can see her on the other side of the pond, calling out for Kat … who of course cannot respond. She is back in the 1800’s now, exploring what we know becomes the whole White Witch storyline teased in season 1.

With these characters in different timelines, there is obviously so much that can be explored and changed — and beyond just that, things that could dramatically alter the present. One of the biggest ones is going to be learning more about what happens with Jacob (of course), but also how that dovetails into so many other things. Truthfully, there is just so much more that the show can explore when it comes to its own mechanics and how all this moving around in time really works. In that sense, we are just scratching the surface of everything.

Just remember this — the show may be a drama, but we do think it is meant to be a hopeful one. We have a hard time thinking that when the dust settles here, we are going to be left with one depressing story after another. We personally do tend to think that the writers are going to plan to deliver us some stories that are a little more pleasant and hopeful in nature … though we may have to wait for some.

Related – Be sure to get some other information as we prepare for the next The Way Home episode now

What do you most want to see entering The Way Home season 2 episode 2 on Hallmark Channel?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







