Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, January 27, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that the late-night show returned following a hiatus last week. Is the momentum going to continue?

Well, without further ado, let’s go ahead and share some of the good news now: The series is about to be coming back for more! Tonight on the network, you are going to be seeing an episode hosted by Dakota Johnson and featuring Justin Timberlake as musical guest. There is an interesting quirk to this episode, mostly in that both parties have been MIA from the show for almost a decade, at least. Dakota and Justin are both back promoting new projects — the former has a movie in Madame Web, and the latter is preparing a new album.

So why isn’t Timberlake hosting the show? Well, it seems that he wanted to focus mostly on his music here, though there is a chance that he shows up in a sketch or two at some point along the way. We do tend to believe that this opportunity could still come later.

We do think that we’re going to be in for a really fun show tonight, largely because both the host and musical guest are both very much familiar with the show already. By virtue of that, we tend to think that they each are going to come out and deliver something that is really fun and also different from what they’ve done before. Of course, what’s also interesting is that other than the eternal Kenan Thompson, they are going to be working alongside a largely new group of performers.

Do we expect at least a few topical sketches on the episode? Absolutely. That’s just the sort of show that this is!

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Saturday Night Live right now, including who will be appearing on the show next week

What do you want to see from Dakota Johnson and Justin Timberlake on Saturday Night Live tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







