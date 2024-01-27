The Traitors season 2 episode 6: Who is the biggest threat?

As you prepare to see The Traitors season 2 episode 6 over on Peacock next week, why not discuss favorites for a moment?

After all, at this point it is clear that there are a handful of people you should be looking at as major threats to win. As a Traitor, Phaedra seems to have herself in pretty good spot again despite that dust-up with Parvati not that long ago. Dan seems to be in huge trouble, unless he manages to sniff our Peter’s plan.

Even still, all three of them have to walk such a high-wire act as Traitors that any of them could be taken out at almost any given moment. Meanwhile, we’re a little wary of Peter playing so hard right now and CT being such a well-known physical competitor.

In the end, the biggest question that we have here is quite simple: Why are these people all sleeping on Sandra Diaz-Twine as a player right now? It’s true that the Traitors considered killing her over Tamra, but they didn’t, and she’s coming off a pretty memorable back-and-forth with Janelle.

It’s funny that Dan noted that he is approaching this game a lot like Big Brother, mostly because Sandra has played this game rather similarly to her first two seasons of Survivor, which of course she won. If she’s not a huge target straight out of the gate, she excels at going under the radar and pulling strings here and there. She has some allies but more than anything else, no one is targeting her. Maybe they aren’t aware enough of her game, or think her recent pre-jury finishes on Survivor changes the overall perception of her game. We don’t actually think that is the case.

What’s most amazing is that other than Janelle, she’s really been able to avoid a lot of possible heat as a Traitor. It’s pretty impressive, given that she’s well-known for a game where lies and deception are on the front page of the menu.

