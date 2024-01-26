The Traitors season 2 episode 6 preview: The rise of Peter Weber?

As we prepare to see The Traitors season 2 episode 6, who would have thought that Peter Weber could become a power player?

Just think about it like this — if Dan Gheesling doesn’t murder the former Bachelor, Pilot Pete will have successfully played one of the greatest reality-competition players of all time. One of the things that Dan does not have the benefit of on this show is as much time to mist and convince a lot of the other players to do his bidding. Also, we do think that he came into this season severely underestimating people who haven’t played games like this before. Sure, we can mock Peter for Bachelor Nation drama (or his super-messy finale), but the guy is a pilot. He’s pretty smart!

Or … was his move really that smart? This is the crazy thing about where things stand entering this upcoming episode. Dan knows that Peter told Parvati the same “secret” about him and Janelle having shields. He knows that there’s a reason to not trust him with that in mind, Parvati seems to understand that this is a bluff better than he does.

Of course, The Traitors is a marathon and not a sprint. Even if Peter helps to banish Dan on this upcoming episode, it doesn’t mean that he is winning the show. He still has a long road to get there, but he certainly could benefit from other people working to underestimate him. If Dan goes, you can argue that CT is easily among the biggest threats out of any of the guys.

Now that we’ve said all of this…

Peter may fool Dan with his whole shield strategy, but that doesn’t mean the Big Brother icon is out of the running. Remember that he’ll still have some time before the next roundtable to regroup if his plan to take out Bergie fails. We’ve seen already that a lot can happen in a short period of time.

What do you most want to see moving into The Traitors season 2 episode 6?

Is Pilot Pete really in the driver’s seat? Do you think this plan will work? Share right now in the comments, and also come back for more.

