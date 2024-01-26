What The Traitors season 2 episode 5 reminded us is, in the end, rather clear: Things can change at the drop of a hat. Entering the episode, it seemed like Phaedra Parks and Parvati Shallow were about to do battle with each other. Yet, they were able to bury the hatchet, and Parvati allowed her fellow Traitor to really take the reigns leading into the murder of Tamra. (To think, we almost lost Sandra Diaz-Twine instead.)

Speaking of people we almost lost, this episode was really the episode where Dan Gheesling’s goose was just about cooked. The thing with Dan is that he’s never been a player to just get through a game scot-free; he always faces jeopardy. His real skill is finding a way to skate by week after week, and luckily for him, he pulled that off here … but he still clearly has to pivot.

After all, it was former Bachelor Peter Weber who was really onto his game tonight, and it was due to the same thing as it’s been all season long: He’s too quiet and discreet. Janelle Pierzina also jumped on board with this, knowing Dan’s strategy from Big Brother of being quiet at first and taking his time before springing into action.

Hopefully, what happened tonight with Dan is a wake-up call for him moving forward that he has to start being more assertive and fast. Sometimes he can also sound a little too rehearsed, and he may have to change that up as well. The biggest thing that did help him tonight? Calling out Janelle before the vote, and pointing out that she’d led the charge towards a lot of other Faithful being eliminated in the past. He did wait for the right opportunity to strike here, and it worked!

As for Janelle, she once again falls short of winning the grand prize — but as per usual, she brings a lot of chaos and entertainment along the way. Somehow, someway, Dan continues to be the master of the mist.

