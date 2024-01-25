The Traitors season 2 episode 5: Ready for Kate Chastain’s return?

In a matter of hours on Peacock, you are going to have a chance to dive into The Traitors season 2 episode 5. Are you ready for what could be coming?

With this particular show, we have come to expect that there are going to be twists and turns around every corner. Even with that being said here, though, it was really hard to anticipate the return of Kate Chastain to the show. Last season, she absolutely brought the drama, but she was also kept around for weeks despite wanting to quit. The unintentional comedy here was next-level, but she was one of the last people we expected we’d be seeing again.

However, you are going to be seeing her return in grand fashion tonight (watch here), and we are left to wonder what exactly she’s going to bring to the table. Is she going to be a full-on Faithful, or be brought on to The Traitors in some respect? You can easily argue that she has an advantage in that she’s done this competition before but really, this is a show more about trust than anything else. Do you believe what someone is saying at face value or not?

On paper, we would say that Phaedra is the one Traitor who could benefit from Kate’s arrival more than anyone else, mostly because Bravo tends to be such a close-knit community. Sure, we know that there are individual feuds and nuances, but we bring this up here mostly because this past episode was largely defined by Parvati proclaiming that someone within the crew was a Traitor. This led to the confrontation between her and Phaedra, and we wonder if the two are going to go head-to-head now while Dan sits in the background.

Of course, being in the background is exactly what Dan wants and with that, he is walking a delicate tightrope.

