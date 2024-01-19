The Traitors season 2 episode 5 preview: Phaedra vs. Parvati?

As we prepare for The Traitors season 2 episode 5 on Peacock next week, are the Traitors themselves about to be doing battle? That may sound crazy so early on, but it does feel likely!

After all, consider what happened at the roundtable — Parvati planted a seed among the group that there was a Traitor within the Housewives, and that made Phaedra clearly upset after the fact. It puts some heat on her, and also among some of her friends. Truthfully, it makes some sense for Phaedra to be upset about it, but it was also a good move for Parvati to make. Some of the Bravo celebrities aren’t going to turn on each other, so you have to find a way to pick them off! Also, getting rid of Phaedra down the road may make it easier for Dan and Parvati to operate and get some targets of their own.

Who is going to be killed next? We’re mostly just interested to see if they can agree on any individual name at all. We wouldn’t be shocked if we start to see a lot of people from certain shows ganging up and grouping together, and that may actually end up being a flaw in the way this season was cast — it makes sense for people in common reality TV backgrounds to work together, and it could end up being as much about splitting up groups as taking out Traitors.

Then again, you still have to do the latter if you want to win the show, right?

The biggest winner moving into episode 5 is clearly Dan, who has found a way to outlast the accusations of the episode prior. CT is now taking heat as the “alpha male” and also, Parvati is going to get more attention for what she said. He can go back to being under the radar for the time being, but we don’t think he will be safe forever in this game.

