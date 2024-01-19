Why did Deontay Wilder leave The Traitors season? After the episode tonight, we do understand if you are wondering.

After all, the departure from the show was rather stunning, and it came via an announcement from host Alan Cumming. There were some signs that he was unhappy in the game, mostly when it comes to the emotions associated with the game. It just feels like this was not the right environment for him at the end of the day. He’s a pro athlete, and of course that is a very different sort of competition. You may think that an environment is right for them but in the end, you get into the show and you start to struggle.

Let’s just hope that there are a lot of surprising moments coming up — but of a positive variety. We don’t want to see more people leave but if it’s right for them, it’s right for them.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Wilder did note that there were a lot of emotions that came to light during the show:

“This game was definitely harder than I thought it would be … I thought it was trying to figure out [who] were the traitors, and being that you have so many more faithfuls than the traitors, that it would be kind of easy to try to figure it out. But being on this show, it really struck some childhood trauma from me that I didn’t expect.”

Ultimately, we are going to miss having Wilder on the show, as it is sometimes nice to have a character around who is a little bit different from the rest of the group. We do hope that he did manage to get some healing following the show, and that he did make some friendships along the way.

What did you think about Deontay Wilder’s sudden departure on The Traitors season 2?

