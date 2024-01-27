Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: New Paget Brewster tease!

Are you chomping at the bit like we are to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2? Filming has already started and with that, of course we’re eager for whatever tease is out there!

With that being said, though, it is also pretty darn clear that a lot of the key players are being secretive. Why? The reasons for that are somehow both complicated and simple. For starters, they don’t want to give anything major away! Also, production is busy! These are long work days and they have a lot to do.

If you head over to Paget Brewster’s Twitter, you can at least get a new look at the actress as Emily Prentiss reminding everyone that filming is underway. When asked to give a tease for what’s ahead, she noted the following:

Some bad a– s–t and some embarrassing personal failures. So… regular human life.

Our hope is that season 2 of this show really follows the path laid out in both every episode of season 1 and then also the final season of the original Criminal Minds. Sure, you did have some classic standalone stories but at the same time, there were larger arcs that were fun to dive into. It also seemed as though every member of the BAU had their own time in the spotlight and we hope that continues.

The only thing that has really been confirmed so far about the next season is that Zach Gilford is still around as Elias Voit. Sure, we do remain hopeful that we’ll see Reid, Simmons, or some other familiar face eventually — alas, nothing has been confirmed or noted about that for season 2 yet.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

